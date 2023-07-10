Jessica Pastuf, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Director of Performance Nutrition, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the important aspects that fuel the Bucs players health needs both on and off the field.

Bloom is super excited to be partnering with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and AdventHealth for the Bloom Health Expo coming up this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.

