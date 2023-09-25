TAMPA (BLOOM) Temple Park in Temple Terrace is getting a new name and upgrades thanks to the Pepin Family Foundation.

Foundation member Tina Pepin joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the new of the soon to be renamed Pepin Family Park.

The dedication ceremony is happening Friday September 29 at 10 a.m. on the park grounds located at 7701 Temple Terrace Hwy, Tampa, FL 33637.

The Pepin family also extends gratitude to The Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Club for opening up a brand Boys & Girls Club in the park that is serving more than 80 youth out of a newly renovated building.

The Pepin Family Foundation is family-led, moving into it’s 3rd generation of the descendants of our founders, Art and Polly Pepin, who work together to continue the philanthropic legacy in the Tampa Bay Community.

The foundation is looking for new ways to give back to those who give back. Its goal is to support our teachers, students, doctors, nurses, counselors, and individuals, and now law enforcement, first responder and undeserved youth.

The foundation also works to increase access to and quality of special education and health care.