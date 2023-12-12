TAMPA (BLOOM) – Finding the perfect gift doesn’t have to be stressful. Ask Us Beauty Magazine Co-founders Editor-in-Chief Michelle Emmick and Managing Editor Amy Breuer join Maggie Rodriguez the guest host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about meaningful gift ideas to take the stress out of holiday gift giving. They provide ideas including personalized presents, thoughtful gifts, gifts that give back.
