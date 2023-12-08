TAMPA (BLOOM) – Domestic Violence Survivor, Barbara Mellen, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share her personal journey and experience with domestic violence.

With the help of Hope Villages Of America, Mellen was able to find footing and a stable environment for herself and her son. With determination and support from the organization, she was able to over come this adversity and now volunteers her time to help people going through a similar situation.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 to get the help you deserve.