Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Carlos Garcia, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with help overcoming burnout.

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands. “We live in a society that expects and demands a lot of us…”, says Garcia. Society’s motto is to keep pushing and power through, but that can lead to burnout.

“Sometimes the more powerful thing we can do for ourselves is to just take a step back, rest our mind, rest our hearts a little bit, rest our soul, if you will, and then once we’re able to get back out there and take on the challenges, we have this revived sense of being…” says Garcia.