The President and CEO of Phoenix House Florida, Maria Alvarez, BSBM, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the expanded availability of outpatient substance use treatment in the Tampa Bay area.

For more information, to request an appointment, or to make a referral for their services, please contact Phoenix House Florida.

Phone: 813-881-1000, option 1

Website: PhoenixFL.org

Email: fladmissions@phoenixfl.org

We are super excited to have Phoenix House Florida participating in our Bloom Health Expo happening this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.