This alligator was just hanging out when I came by in a canoe.

Tampa (BLOOM) – Tampa, Florida is a beautiful city with plenty of outdoor adventures to offer. Whether you’re an avid hiker or a water sports enthusiast, Tampa has something for everyone. So grab your sunscreen, bug spray, and sense of adventure, and let’s explore some of the best outdoor activities in Tampa!

Hit the Trails:

Hiking and Biking in Tampa If you love hiking and biking, you’re in luck! Tampa has an abundance of trails to explore, ranging from easy to challenging. One of the most popular hiking spots is Lettuce Lake Regional Park, which offers a 1.25-mile boardwalk trail that winds through a lush cypress forest. For a longer hike, head to the Upper Tampa Bay Trail, a 7.25-mile paved trail that’s perfect for cycling or running.

Some of the best trails in Tampa include:

Lettuce Lake Regional Park: This park features a 1.25-mile boardwalk trail that winds through a cypress forest and offers views of the Hillsborough River. It’s a great spot for birdwatching, and you might even catch a glimpse of an alligator or two.

Water Adventures:

Kayaking, Paddleboarding, and More Tampa’s waterways provide plenty of opportunities for water sports enthusiasts. Rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard and explore the Hillsborough River or the Tampa Bay coastline. Fishing is also a popular pastime in Tampa, with plenty of great spots to drop a line and reel in some fish.

Here are some of the top water sports activities to try in Tampa:

Kayaking: Rent a kayak and explore the Hillsborough River or paddle through the Tampa Bay estuary.

Beaches and Parks:

Sun setting over a vibrant horizon in the Clearwater beach, Florida

Relax and Enjoy the Scenery If you’re looking for a more relaxed outdoor experience, Tampa’s beaches and parks won’t disappoint. Fort De Soto Park is a beautiful spot to spend a day, with white sandy beaches, clear blue water, and plenty of wildlife to observe. Ben T. Davis Beach is another popular beach spot, with a wide expanse of sand and clear, shallow waters that are perfect for swimming.

Here are some of the top beaches and parks to visit in Tampa:

Fort De Soto Park: This park offers a beautiful beach, clear blue water, and plenty of opportunities to observe wildlife, including dolphins, manatees, and shorebirds.

Camping and RV Parks

Camping and RV parks are a great option for those who want to extend their outdoor adventure in Tampa, Florida. Here are some top picks:

Hillsborough River State Park – Located just 20 miles northeast of Tampa, this state park offers campsites for tents and RVs, as well as cabins for rent. Visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, kayaking, and swimming in the river. Fort De Soto Park – This popular beach park also offers campsites for tents and RVs, with waterfront views and easy access to the beach. The park also features a fishing pier, kayaking trails, and a historic fort to explore. Alafia River State Park – With over 6,000 acres of land and 20 miles of trails, this park is a haven for mountain bikers and hikers. The park offers primitive campsites for tents and RVs, as well as equestrian camping for those traveling with horses. Lazydays RV Resort – This resort offers full-service RV sites with amenities such as a pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Located just outside of Tampa, it’s a great option for those who want to enjoy the city while still having a comfortable home base. Clearwater RV Resort – Located just 30 minutes west of Tampa, this resort offers RV sites with full hookups and access to a range of amenities, including a heated pool, shuffleboard courts, and a dog park.

No matter which camping or RV park you choose, be sure to book ahead of time, as sites can fill up quickly during peak seasons.

Lesser-Known Attractions

While Tampa is known for its popular outdoor attractions such as beaches and theme parks, there are also several lesser-known outdoor destinations that are worth a visit. Here are some top picks:

Lettuce Lake Park – This 240-acre nature preserve is located just north of Tampa and offers hiking trails, boardwalks, and a canoe rental service for visitors to explore the park’s diverse ecosystem. Lettuce Lake Park has a variety of hiking trails, ranging from easy to moderate difficulty levels. The boardwalk trail is a great option for visitors with limited mobility, and the paved trail around the lake is a popular spot for joggers and walkers. Canoes and kayaks can be rented from the park’s concessionaire, Canoe Escape, to explore the park’s waterways. Upper Tampa Bay Trail – This 7.25-mile paved trail is a popular destination for bikers, runners, and walkers. The trail winds through wetlands and pastures, providing a peaceful escape from the city. The Upper Tampa Bay Trail is a flat, paved trail that is suitable for all levels of biking, running, and walking. Bike rentals are available at nearby shops like Trek Bicycle Store and ABC Bicycles. Weedon Island Preserve – Located just east of St. Petersburg, this 3,190-acre preserve offers hiking trails, a fishing pier, and a cultural and natural history center for visitors to learn about the area’s rich history and wildlife. Weedon Island Preserve has several hiking trails that range in difficulty, from easy boardwalk trails to more challenging dirt trails. Fishing is allowed in designated areas of the preserve, and visitors can get tips on fishing in Tampa Bay from the on-site cultural and natural history center. Cypress Point Park – This waterfront park is located on Tampa Bay and offers a sandy beach, picnic areas, and a boardwalk for visitors to enjoy the water and the scenic views. Cypress Point Park’s sandy beach is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking. Visitors can rent kayaks, paddleboards, and other water sports equipment from nearby companies like Urban Kai and Bay Breeze Paddle Adventures to explore the waters of Tampa Bay. Bayshore Boulevard – This 4.5-mile scenic route along Tampa Bay is perfect for walkers, runners, and bikers. The boulevard offers stunning views of the water and skyline, and is a popular spot for locals to exercise and enjoy the outdoors. Bayshore Boulevard’s flat, paved trail is suitable for all levels of walking, running, and biking. The trail is lined with water fountains, benches, and workout stations, and provides stunning views of Tampa Bay and the city skyline.

No matter which of these lesser-known outdoor destinations you choose to explore, you’re sure to discover a unique and beautiful side of Tampa that’s off the beaten path.

When planning your outdoor adventures in Tampa, be sure to research the difficulty level of hiking trails, rental companies for water sports equipment, and fishing regulations in Tampa Bay.

Safety Tips and Reminders:

Stay Safe and Respectful While outdoor adventures can be exciting, it’s important to take necessary safety precautions. Be sure to wear sunscreen, bring plenty of water, and wear appropriate gear for your activity. And remember, always be respectful of the natural environment and follow any posted rules or regulations.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Wear sunscreen and a hat to protect your skin from the sun.

Bring plenty of water and snacks to stay hydrated and energized.

Wear appropriate clothing and footwear for your activity.

Follow any posted rules or regulations and be respectful of the natural environment.

Tampa is a fantastic city for outdoor enthusiasts, with plenty of opportunities to hike, bike, kayak, and more. So get out there and explore all that this beautiful city has to offer!