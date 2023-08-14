Ovarian Cancer Survivor, Kerry Kriseman, and the Chairman of Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation, Claudette Carlan, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to raise awareness for ovarian cancer and share more about the One Step Closer to the Cure 5K/1M Run/Walk event happening Saturday, September 9th.

The Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation has raised nearly $1 million, which has gone to women who need childcare, lost wages, housekeeping, transportation to doctor visits, groceries, rent or funds to keep electricity and water running while they undergo treatment, as well as support for research, prevention, and education in the community.

You can sign up for the race here.