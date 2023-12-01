TAMPA (BLOOM) – Sarah Jaycocks, chairperson of the Old Hyde Park Home Tour, sat down with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo to share a great way to explore beautiful South Tampa this holiday season.

Seize the incredible opportunity of touring the rare historic homes that the city has to offer. Get a sneak peek into some of the most eye-catching interior design and soak up the warmth of the neighborhood communities. Located in Hyde Park, this event will take place from 11:00am-3:00pm on Saturday, December 2nd.

Participants are also supporting a great cause: “The Home Tour is a fundraiser for Hyde Park Preservation (HPPI), a neighborhood association that aims to protect and advocate for the Historic Hyde Park neighborhood. We are lucky to have so many unique and charming communities in Tampa. Hyde Park is one of the most special with homes dating from the early 1900’s, a glorious and important tree canopy, it takes the full might of the community to continue to restore and preserve its history,” Jaycocks shared.