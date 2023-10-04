TAMPA (BLOOM) – Daniel Kennedy, CEO of Oasis of Hope along with three-time breast cancer survivor Michelle Tucker join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about Oasis of Hope Hospital and what makes Oasis of Hope different from other cancer treatment centers. For more informatio on Oasis of Hope and a free E-Book visit OasisofHope.com.
Oasis of Hope: World leader in alternative cancer treatments
by: Elizabeth Motley
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now