Jamie Lee McIntyre, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious green pistachio smoothie recipe that incorporates foods rich in antioxidants.

GREEN PISTACHIO SMOOTHIE INGREDIENTS:

1 cup kale

¾ cup orange juice

½ banana

¼ cup pistachios

¼ avocado

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Add all ingredients into blender and process.

2. Enjoy your fresh and healthy smoothie!