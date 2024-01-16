TAMPA (BLOOM) – What we eat plays a big role in our hormone health. Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre, RDN joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to offer dietitian tips and share recipes for Chocolate Cherry Pie Smoothie recipe & Pistachio sweet potato salad.

Chocolate Cherry Pie Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients

1/3 cup pistachios

1 cup frozen pitted Cherries

2 tsp cacao or unsweetened cocoa powder

1 date, pitted, soaked in warm water for several minutes

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup Soy milk

How to: Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until desired consistency. Enjoy!

Pistachio Cranberry Sweet Potato Salad Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup shelled, roasted, and salted pistachios

1 cup each chopped greens – spinach, arugula, and mint

1 cup roasted diced sweet potato, unpeeled

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

1/4 cup dried cranberries

Dressing

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt & pepper

How to: Add all salad ingredients into a bowl. In a separate small bowl, combine dressing ingredients and whisk until emulsified. Pour dressing over salad and toss to evenly distribute. Store in airtight containers and refrigerate or serve immediately.