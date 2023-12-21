TAMPA (BLOOM) – WFLA News Anchor Stacie Schaible is now watching her own daughter make headlines as a top athlete in Tampa Bay.

On Wednesday November 8th, Kaia Cortes signed her National Letter of Intent (“NLI”) to spend her collegiate years competing for The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The exciting commitment is bittersweet as her father, Mike Cortes, who Kaia said was her very first coach passed away after battling esophageal cancer. In the days leading up to his death, Cortes sadly told Schaible he would never know where his daughter would end up playing.

Both mother and daughter believe he is still cheering for her from above.

The two joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about Kaia’s journey to playing softball with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.