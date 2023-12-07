TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You might say Christmas came early for Julie Light. Last month on National Adoption Day, 4-year-old Charlee officially became Julie’s daughter.

“I always wanted to adopt, but I only wanted to adopt if it was meant to be,” Light said. “I really want the kids to go back home to be with their parents because kids deserve to be with the parents, and if it doesn’t work out I wanted to be the one to help take care of them.”

Before becoming a forever family, Charlee and her sisters were in the foster care system. For many children in the system, Christmas lists and even Christmas mornings can look quite different.

“So many of them have never had the opportunities to get to know about the traditions that come with the holiday– Rudolph, the reindeer, Santa. sometimes they ask for simple things- a shirt, socks, an umbrella,” Belinda Leto said.

Leto is the co-founder of the Tampa Bay nonprofit “Celebrate Birthdays” which gifts foster and underserved children a birthday party. Now, she’s trading the party hat for a Santa hat, with the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a Christmas party for needy kids and seniors.

“I think for them they are so excited to have attention and love placed on them,” says Leto.

The Holly Jolly Holiday Party asks sponsors to complete a child or senior’s Christmas list to spread holiday cheer. Santa Claus will even be there to hand out presents along with Mrs. Claus. We caught up with Santa on the importance of giving this season.

That’s our mission is to make sure kids that don’t get things or get very little, get more. And, to teach the kids that do get things to appreciate what they have,” says Santa.

Some kids and seniors still need to be sponsored and the nonprofit is looking for donations to help make this event a Christmas success.

You can donate or become a sponsor by clicking here. The party is on Dec. 13.