TAMPA (BLOOM) – Wayne Lutomski, a grandfather on a mission to help people live well who is the founder of WNDY (We’re Not Dead Yet) Inc., joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the globally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share the benefits of Hydrogen and Nitric Oxide for better health.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Nitric oxide supplementation can improve cardiac health, enhances performance during exercise, improves healing, reduces erectile dysfunction, reduces high blood pressure during pregnancy and even improves respiratory response.