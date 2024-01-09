TAMPA (BLOOM) – A Tampa woman, Brooke May, shares her amazing story of how balancing her hormones helped her lose over 50 pounds and helped her regain her confidence. Tampa Bay Total Wellness Age Management Specialist Tami Oberbroeckling, PA-C and her patient Brooke May join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the benefits of a specialist treatment program for your wellness journey. If you are ready to start your health and wellness journey and schedule your complimentary consultation with their age management specialist call Tampa Bay Total Wellness (813) 609-4150.