Dr. Frederick Locke, Chair, Department of Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy; program co-leader, Immuno-Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss immunotherapy and the new clinical trial at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Visit the Moffit Cancer Center or CAR T Together to learn more about the allogeneic CAR T clinical trial underway and find out if you are a candidate.

