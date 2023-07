The Founder of Emotional Vaccines, Dr. Rahul N. Mehra, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about a new health initiative, a proactive video series approach to wellness.

Mehra says he feels “a moral and ethical responsibility to really look at innovative ways as to how we can change and address the crisis that we’re dealing with in terms of mental health.”