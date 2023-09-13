Tampa Bay, FL (BLOOM) – Southbound Tequila, officially announced its launch in the Florida and Tennessee markets, as well as nationwide through e-commerce. The brand was created by co-founders Ivey Childers, Ryan Santi, and Austin Sherman.

In the world of spirits, the story behind the bottle can often be as enriching as the liquid it contains. This is notably true for Southbound Tequila, a brand born from a 15-year quest for the quintessential tequila profile.

Ivey Childers: Crafting Excellence from Cakes to Cocktails

In the heart of Nashville, a city resonant with melodies and steeped in a rich history of music, Ivey Childers embarked on a journey that traveled much farther south than the bounds of Tennessee. This voyage extended to the vibrant fields of Jalisco, Mexico, the birthplace of tequila. Driven by a passion for recipe development and a penchant for a well-balanced cocktail, Ivey ventured to create a spirit that struck the right note in every sense, transitioning seamlessly from being the famed founder of IveyCake to establishing the premium tequila brand, Southbound.

The Genesis of Southbound Tequila

Before Ivey Childers embarked on a voyage to redefine the tequila experience, she was the culinary visionary behind IveyCake, a Nashville-based bakery renowned for its over 40 made-from-scratch cake flavors. Garnering accolades from celebrities and global publications, IveyCake became synonymous with grand celebrations.

Ivey’s in-depth exploration led her to partner with a master distiller who shared her vision — to create a tequila that was both a perfect sipper and a sublime addition to cocktails. The journey was not just geographical but a deep dive into the realms of flavor profiles, characterized by extensive experiments with highland and lowland agave blends to achieve a unique and harmonious tequila.

CEO Ivey Childers remarked, “With Southbound, we are revisiting the essence of tequila, a spirit celebrated for its versatility in mixing as much as its depth when sipped solo. We hope to reintroduce individuals to the authentic tequila experience where the flavor profile is as enriching as the celebration it accompanies.”

The inception of Southbound Tequila was a realization of Ivey’s 15-year-long endeavor to find the “perfect sipper and mixer.” It was an endeavor that sprouted in her own home, as she meticulously crafted cocktails, always aiming for that impeccable balance. A series of trial and error led her to the revelation that it wasn’t just about the mix; it was about the base spirit. This epiphany spurred her on a journey to discover a tequila that carried the precise profile she had in mind — a tequila characterized by a fine equilibrium between pepper, herbal notes, citrus, and a fruit-forward touch derived from a meticulous blend of highland and lowland agave profiles.

Southbound emerged not only as a product but as an embodiment of Ivey’s commitment to offering a tequila that could be the go-to choice for both beginners and aficionados. It stands as a testimony to a journey of rediscovery, inviting individuals to experience tequila in a fresh light, encouraging them to savor the intricacy and balanced flavor profile that Southbound brings to the table.

As Ivey steers Southbound Tequila to a bright future, she stresses that it retains a deep connection to her Nashville roots, a connection evidenced by the careful aging process of Southbound in Tennessee whiskey barrels. This connection extends beyond the barrels to the vibrant music community in Nashville, hinting at exciting collaborations on the horizon.

Yet, at the heart of Southbound Tequila lies a commitment not just to quality but to sustainability, echoing through every facet of the production process. From sustainable farming practices at the agave farms to a dedication to reducing the ecological footprint at every stage, Southbound Tequila emerges as a brand grounded in responsibility.

Discover the Southbound Varieties and Exclusive Recipes

Dive into the versatile range that Southbound Tequila has to offer with these specially curated recipes by Ivey Childers, promising a symphony of flavors in each sip:

Recipe: Clean Classic (serves 2)

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce light blue agave

3 ounces Southbound Blanco

1 ounce water (optional)

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake well and serve in your favorite glass.

Recipe: Southbound Aperol Sour

1 ounce Aperol (30g)

¼ ounce light agave (8g)

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice (22g)

1/2 ounce water (15g)

1 1/2 ounces Southbound Tequila Blanco or Reposado (43g)

1/2 ounce egg whites (15g)

Method: In a shaker, combine all the ingredients without ice for a dry shake, or use a frother.

As you venture into the world of Southbound Tequila, you will encounter three distinct varieties, each offering a unique experience grounded in quality and rich flavor profiles. Here, we break down the core characteristics of each:

Blanco

Taste : A lively blend of cooked agave and spicy pepper, complemented by notes of herbs and a citrus hint with a touch of fruit, makes Blanco a vibrant choice.

: A lively blend of cooked agave and spicy pepper, complemented by notes of herbs and a citrus hint with a touch of fruit, makes Blanco a vibrant choice. Body : Fully smooth, offering a pleasant sip every time.

: Fully smooth, offering a pleasant sip every time. Color : Behold a platinum spectacle that stands as a testimony to its purity.

: Behold a platinum spectacle that stands as a testimony to its purity. Aroma : Blanco welcomes you with a fresh blend of citrus and agave aromas, accented with notes of roast, wood, and even fresh cut lawn and oats — a vibrant introduction to a refreshing sip.

: Blanco welcomes you with a fresh blend of citrus and agave aromas, accented with notes of roast, wood, and even fresh cut lawn and oats — a vibrant introduction to a refreshing sip. Aging : This variety has no aging, preserving the fresh and natural flavors of the agave.

: This variety has no aging, preserving the fresh and natural flavors of the agave. Ideal For: Blanco finds its true calling as a cocktail companion, but don’t overlook its potential as a pure sipper for those who appreciate the unadulterated essence of tequila.

Reposado

Taste : Reposado entertains with a mature profile featuring cooked agave with subtle wood tones and a hint of light chocolate, offering a rich and nuanced flavor palette.

: Reposado entertains with a mature profile featuring cooked agave with subtle wood tones and a hint of light chocolate, offering a rich and nuanced flavor palette. Body : Boasting long legs and a complex body, it engages you with every sip.

: Boasting long legs and a complex body, it engages you with every sip. Color : Reposado showcases a brilliant gold color, holding the richness of its flavor profile.

: Reposado showcases a brilliant gold color, holding the richness of its flavor profile. Aroma : Sweet undertones of cooked agave are accompanied by notes of wood and vanilla, adding depth to its profile with traces of dry fruit and spices.

: Sweet undertones of cooked agave are accompanied by notes of wood and vanilla, adding depth to its profile with traces of dry fruit and spices. Aging : Reposado is aged over two months in Tennessee whiskey barrels, a process that adds a rich depth to its profile.

: Reposado is aged over two months in Tennessee whiskey barrels, a process that adds a rich depth to its profile. Ideal For: Whether enjoyed neat or on the rocks with a splash of orange, it is also a great companion in various cocktails.

Añejo

Taste : Experience a slow sipping delight with notes of vanilla and chocolate, complemented by a hint of spice — a tribute to its agave-forward profile.

: Experience a slow sipping delight with notes of vanilla and chocolate, complemented by a hint of spice — a tribute to its agave-forward profile. Body : Engage with a well-rounded body exhibiting slow, long legs, offering a gratifying sipping experience.

: Engage with a well-rounded body exhibiting slow, long legs, offering a gratifying sipping experience. Color : Añejo invites you with its bright amber hue, promising a rich tasting journey.

: Añejo invites you with its bright amber hue, promising a rich tasting journey. Aroma : The sweetness of cooked agave takes center stage, paired with vanilla and punctuated with strong, dry fruits and citrus, offering a multi-layered aroma profile.

: The sweetness of cooked agave takes center stage, paired with vanilla and punctuated with strong, dry fruits and citrus, offering a multi-layered aroma profile. Aging : Aged over a year in Tennessee whiskey barrels, Añejo exhibits a mature, rich profile.

: Aged over a year in Tennessee whiskey barrels, Añejo exhibits a mature, rich profile. Ideal For: Crafted for the ultimate slow sipping experience, enjoy it neat or on the rocks to appreciate its full flavor spectrum.

