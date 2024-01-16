TAMPA (BLOOM) – Buying a home can be intimidating and many people may not think they can afford one with interest rates and the Tampa housing market so high. Teacher turned realtor Amina Stevens, star of OWN TV series “First-Time Buyers Club” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how she tries to help the first time home buyers in her new TV series.

Filmed across the Tampa Bay area, each episode follows Amina as she meets and works with a new client, navigating the many pros and cons of various homes and locales.

“First-Time Buyer’s Club” airs Saturdays at 9pm on OWN.