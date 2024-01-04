TAMPA (BLOOM) – Bariatric surgery can be done using open surgery through a large incision, but it can also now be done using minimally invasive robotic surgery.

Gastric bypass shrinks your stomach size and reroutes your digestive tract which involves doctors dividing your stomach to create a new, smaller stomach. The new stomach is then attached to the small intestine and bypasses the larger part of your original stomach. With a new smaller stomach, patients eat less food because the stomach has less space.

Bariatric Surgeon Tiffany Jessee, DO, FACOS, and bariatric patient Wendy Reinhardt joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share Wendy’s journey of losing weight and adopting a new lifestyle.