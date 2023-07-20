Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Joins Global Study

SARASOTA, Fla. (July 20, 2023) – Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has become part of an international study investigating an innovative cardiac implant, bringing hope to individuals with life-threatening heart failure symptoms.

The study is led by Dr. Hakim Morsli, Medical Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at Sarasota Memorial and presents a new treatment option for patients who experience uncontrolled symptoms despite current therapies.

Dr. Hakim Morsli, MD.

The hospital said heart failure affects millions worldwide, with standard treatments sometimes proving insufficient for certain patients. However, the Corvia® Atrial Shunt, an investigational cardiac implant, now offers a potential breakthrough solution.

The Corvia® Atrial Shunt is a minimally invasive implant designed to reduce heart failure symptoms and enhance patients’ quality of life. By creating a passage between the left and right atria, it allows blood to flow from the high-pressure left atrium to the lower-pressure right atrium, alleviating pressure in the heart and lungs and leading to reduced shortness of breath, chest pain, and other severe symptoms.

The ongoing study, named the RESPONDER-HF trial, currently enrolls qualifying heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), the most prevalent form of heart failure lacking effective treatments.

Dr. Hakim Morsli, overseeing the study at Sarasota Memorial, expresses optimism regarding the novel treatment option’s potential to provide much-needed relief and improve patients’ quality of life.

The RESPONDER-HF trial is a randomized, double-blind, and sham-controlled study aiming to enroll over 260 patients aged 40 or older, whose heart failure symptoms persist despite standard medical therapy.

Jan Komtebedde, Chief Medical Officer at Corvia Medical, eagerly anticipates the RESPONDER-HF study’s outcomes, believing they will provide vital evidence to broaden the availability of the Corvia® Atrial Shunt to a broader patient population.

As Sarasota Memorial Health Care System continues its participation in this groundbreaking study, the hope for an effective treatment option for heart failure patients grows. With the potential to alleviate life-threatening symptoms and enhance the well-being of millions afflicted by heart failure.