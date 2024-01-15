TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new device is helping save the lives of people at a heightened risk of sudden cardiac death brought on by an abnormal heartbeat.

The Medtronic Aurora EV-ICD acts as a 24/7 monitor for people with arrhythmia. The condition causes an irregular heartbeat which can prove to be fatal.

Doctors say what makes the Aurora implant a better option for some patients is how it’s implanted. Similar implants require wires to go into the heart or veins, which can increase the chances of infection. The Aurora implant places wires near the heart, allowing the device to sense the rhythm and deliver a small shock if the heartbeat becomes irregular.

“It might save someone who would have suffered a cardiac arrest with an unknown recovery,” said Dr. David Wilson, a cardiologist at Tampa General Hospital.

TGH was the first hospital in the Southeastern U.S. to successfully implant the device in December.

Wilson says the implant kicks in at the first sign of a life-threatening arrhythmia.

“They might not be feeling well and starting to pass out, but then the device treats them right away and they go on with their life,” Wilson said.

Doctors say the surgery is considered minimally invasive. Most patients who receive the device are released from the hospital on the same day of the surgery.