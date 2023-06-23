Get Saturday started with movement at International Plaza for unique fitness classes hosted by one of International Plaza and Bay Street’s stores. After class, head inside to shop special deals, burn calories, then find your ‘fit for next week.

Personal Trainer, Gage Clark, and Marketing and Tourism Coordinator, Maddie Turner, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about their new fitness program, “Burn on Bay Street“.

To view their class schedule and see how Fitness is Meeting Fashion, visit their website at SHOPINTERNATIONALPLAZA.com/Pages/Burn-On-Bay-Street.