“Let Me Have My Son” is a film sure to touch the hearts of many, and will be especially poignant for those struggling with mental health conditions.

The National Institute of Mental Health reports “1 out of 5 of our nation’s children now suffer from debilitating mental disorders.”

Director David Yates joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the film and the mental health experts who will attend it’s screening to answer questions from the audience.

The Screening of the feature film “Let Me Have My Son”, is Thursday, May 25th, 6:00 PM arrival, 6:30 showtime followed by a Q&A with mental health experts.

Let Me Have My Son will be screened at St. Petersburg College Seminole Campus, Digitorium (Room UPC 160), 9200 113th St N, Seminole, FL 33772

Filmmaker Cristóbal Krusen grew up in Tampa and will be attending the event and is available for in-person interviews on May 26, or virtual interviews before or after.

