TAMPA (BLOOM) – Country music sensation and New York Times Best-selling author Jessie James Decker joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about her new cookbook, “Just Eat!” featuring 100 easy and delicious recipes that taste just like home. Studies show that cooking at home – rather than eating out is a great way to stay healthy. Jessie talked with Gayle about how she is expecting baby #4 with husband former NFL player Eric Decker and she has a new single “I’m Gonna Love You” out now. Jessie will be in Tampa on Wednesday, October 11th for a book signing of her new cookbook at Books-A-Million 6pm / Kittenish Tampa in Hyde Park Village.