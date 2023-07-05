Tampa (BLOOM) – In the fast-paced world of broadcast television, it’s often challenging to delve deep into complex health and lifestyle topics. So Bloom Tampa Bay is launching a digital show hosted by Gayle Guyardo called “Bloom Health Club,” allowing audiences to interact live with our guests. Joining Gayle in this venture is digital producer and reporter Brody Wooddell, adding a dynamic touch to the show’s live production.

Digital Show Details:

The “Bloom Health Club” is designed to capture audiences’ attention and deliver concise, informative discussions. With Brody Wooddell actively participating in the live production and joining the conversations, the new show promises to be engaging and interactive. To ensure accessibility, the online show will be livestreamed on Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, creating opportunities for audience engagement and real-time feedback. Plus, episodes are available on demand on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube. Listeners can contribute their thoughts, questions, and suggestions, fostering a sense of community and involvement.

In this first episode, Host Gayle Guyardo and Digital producer Brody Wooddell are joined by Bloom producer Sarah Smith to discuss the new show and some of the content viewers can expect on the show and at bloomtampabay.com.

Watch “Bloom Health Club” live every Monday at 2:30 p.m.