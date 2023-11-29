TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr. Gina Midyett, PhD, LMHC, a Mental Health Counselor and Psychotherapist specializing in individual, couples, and family therapy, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how to navigate relationships over the holiday.

“It’s important to set realistic expectations.”, said Dr. Midyett. She went on to say, “Set achievable expectations for holiday gatherings and interactions to avoid disappointment and stress.”

Dr. Midyett believes communication is key. “There is a need for open and honest communication between partners and family members about holiday plans, traditions, and personal boundaries.”, Dr. Midyett.

She also said it’s important to managing family dynamics. “If you have strategies for navigating complex family dynamics during holiday gatherings, including dealing with difficult relatives and blended family situations, it will make it easier to avoid issues.”, said Dr. Midyett.

Dr. Midyett encourages her patients to balance alone time and socializing. “It’s important that we respect each partner’s need for space and downtime.” she said.

Dr. Midyett said it’s also okay to explore how couples and families can blend or create new traditions. “It’s importance to compromise in these decisions.”, said Dr. Midyett.