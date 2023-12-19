TAMPA (BLOOM) – In an era defined by constant changes, rapid tech advancements, and shifting societal/cultural norms, the conversation around beauty has transcended conventional standards.

Entrepreneur and Content Creator Alexia Gonzalez joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to look at beauty through a more modern lens.

” While exterior beauty is prioritized in our highly digital world, it’s vital to explore those beauty trends that go beyond makeup brushes and skincare routines and focus on the essence of self-love and holistic well-being in order to achieve outer radiance and our most beautiful self.”, said Gonzalez. She shared the below tips with Bloom viewers: