TAMPA (BLOOM) – In an era defined by constant changes, rapid tech advancements, and shifting societal/cultural norms, the conversation around beauty has transcended conventional standards.
Entrepreneur and Content Creator Alexia Gonzalez joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to look at beauty through a more modern lens.
” While exterior beauty is prioritized in our highly digital world, it’s vital to explore those beauty trends that go beyond makeup brushes and skincare routines and focus on the essence of self-love and holistic well-being in order to achieve outer radiance and our most beautiful self.”, said Gonzalez. She shared the below tips with Bloom viewers:
- The Soft Life Trend + Embracing Simplicity — In a world that often glorifies “hustle culture,” the “Soft Life” trend has emerged, encouraging individuals to find beauty in simplicity and shift away from the career grind culture. From minimalist aesthetics to slow living, people are redefining their pursuit of happiness beyond material gains. Example of this “lifestyle” and aesthetic by TikTokers like XX has led to increased
- Mind-Body Connection + Mindful Practices for Anxiety Control— Beauty is not just a reflection in the mirror but a state of mind. The focus on anxiety control has become paramount, especially with constant overstimulation in an our hyperconnected + digital world. We have to focus on emphasizing practices such as mindfulness, meditation, and self-care to maintain overall health. The glow-up starts from within. Mindful practices like yoga, meditation, gratitude journaling, coloring, crafts, and self-affirmations are becoming essential beauty rituals.
- Confidence = the Ultimate Beauty Enhancer — Confidence is the secret sauce that amplifies beauty. Modern discussions around beauty now highlight the importance of embracing one’s uniqueness, celebrating individuality, and fostering self-love.
- Boundaries + Preserving Your Peace — Setting boundaries has become a necessary act of self-love and preservation in a hyperconnected world . Whether it’s managing screen time, creating personal space, or saying ‘no’ when needed, you NEED to recognize the importance of establishing healthy boundaries.
- Connection Between Nutrition + Beauty —The age-old adage “you are what you eat” has taken on a new dimension. Nourishing your body is a key element of beauty. Share your favorite beauty-boosting foods and any dietary changes that have positively impacted your skin and overall well-being. Beauty enthusiasts are acknowledging the correlation between a nutritious diet and glowing skin. Conversations around superfoods, mindful eating, and nutrition for beauty are gaining traction.
- TO DO: Social Media Detox — Social media has evolved into a virtual runway for beauty ideals. The influence of filters, body positivity movements, and the power of representation are shaping the narrative of beauty in the digital age. We have to remember not to compare ourselves to others, to focus on looking within, as we’re not aware of the journey they might be enduring. In a world dominated by screens, taking breaks from social media is empowering and necessary. Plan around unplugging for mental health.
- BEAUTY IS SUBJECTIVE — It’s important to remember to embrace all shapes and sizes. Body positivity is not just a trend; it’s a movement.