Registered Dietitian Ella Davar, RD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about natural ways kids should stay hydrated and energized and she shares a recipe for a natural energy drink.

Homemade Lemonade Recipe

Ingredients:

4 Cups Water

2 tbsp raw honey

2 large lemons juiced

1 cup ice

1 step of chopped mint leaves (optional)

1 tbsp frozen blueberries wild, organic (optional)

Preparation:

-Place the blueberries and the mint in a blender and blend on high until uniformly combined, about 30 to 60

-Pour water into a pitcher and add ice, if using. Add the berry mixture to the pitcher and stir to combine.

-Best enjoyed when fresh but this lemonade can be stored in a tightly sealed container int her refrigerator for up to 3 days

