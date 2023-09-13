Doctor, Functional Medicine, DC, FIAMA,Dr. Cathleen Gerenger, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share ways to energize naturally.



“Opting for natural energy boosters such as niacin, ashwagandha, green tea and maca root instead of highly caffeinated energy drinks, can give you sustained energy throughout the day.”, said Dr. Gerenger.



Dr. Gerenger says many professional athletes focus on natural ways to boost energy. “Especially golfers who can’t putt well with caffeine jitters.”



Dr. Gerenger says there is also a new movement to use nootrophics which are natural energy boosters for the brain. “Nootrophics helps to improve mental energy, reduce stress, anxiety and brain clarity.”

said Dr. Cathleen Gerenger.

