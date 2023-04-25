It’s National Infertility Awareness Week and the statistics aren’t great for women trying to conceive. Fertility Expert and the Author of “The Grace in Grief: Healing and Hope After Miscarriage”, Laura Fletcher, CD, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness, Bloom, to break the stigma around miscarriages.

