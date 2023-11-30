TAMPA (BLOOM) – Restaurateur, and top chef Natalia Levey joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom for its Food and Culture edition. The special focused on how people use food to celebrate together during the holidays.

“In the former Soviet Union I didn’t grown up celebrating Thanksgiving, or Christmas, or Hanukkah. We had a New Years Tree, and families would always gather around the table that would be covered with a lot of appetizer-style salads, like Salad Olivier, smoked fish platters (actually, similar to the fish platters we can find at a New York style deli.” said Levey. She went on to say, “We also had fermented cabbage, marinated mushrooms that were typically hand-picked in the forest over the summer. The gifts were also delivered and opened on New Years day.”

Levey who owns and operates several restaurants across Tampa Bay give customers a taste of her history.

“We have a Fulton Street platter at Palm Avenue deli in Sarasota.” said Levey.

Natalia’s Mom’s Fermented Cabbage

Ingredients:

1 whole cabbage, shredded

1 large carrot, grated

1 tbsp salt (not iodized)

1 tbsp sugar

Directions

• Place cabbage and carrots in a large bowl. Add salt, mix while squeezing with your hands. Add in sugar.

• Add the cabbage mix to a large glass jar, pressing down. Cover.

• Place the jar into a bowl and let sit at room temperature for 3 days.

• The key to success is to pierce the entire mixture all the way down so the gases can get released, every day.

• After 3 days your fermented cabbage is ready and can be placed into refrigerator for storage. It will keep for 3-4 months. Serve drizzled with olive or grapeseed oil.