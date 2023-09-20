TAMPA (BLOOM) Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton, the founder of the My Fairy Godfathers® Foundation, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about their mission to help women going through adversity due to catastrophic illness, domestic violence, and lifelong trauma, find their confidence and discover their beauty. The My Fairy Godfathers provide goods and experiences that can truly change lives.

Anderson and Ashton told Guyardo they just flew to New York to help a Lymphoma survivor and high school senior, Arianna Surrow prepare for prom season in Massapequa, NY.

The chemotherapy treatments took a toll on Surrow, and the medical bills started to mount for her family.

Anderson and Ashton wanted to create an experience to help Surrow have something bright to focus on during her tough life journey.

Anderson and Ashton have been helping young girls and women with the “Gift of Beauty” since 2010. They provide charitable services to young girls and women for beautification and lifestyle support. Both being in the beauty business since their early 20’s, and each being a salon owner, they have each developed a strong sense of style and a sixth sense when it comes to making women feel beautiful.