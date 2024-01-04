TAMPA (BLOOM) – The World Health Organization points to the escalating global obesity epidemic or “globesity” which is a major threat with over 4 million people dying each year from being overweight or obese according to the Global Burden of Disease.

Physician’s Assistant and Personal & Bariatric Fitness Trainer Dezi Zevin, PA-C, CPT joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the importance of taking a multidisciplinary approach to treating obesity.