The Divorce Coach and the Author of “Uncoupling: How to Survive and Thrive After Breakup and Divorce”, Sara Davison, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share the warning signs a partner might be losing interest and how to move forward.
Signs partner might be losing interest:
- Going out more without you
- Having a password on their phone suddenly/being secretive with their phone
- Less physical contact and intimacy
- Less compliments
- Seems distracted
- Stops doing random acts of kindness
Signs a relationship is toxic:
- Makes you feel insecure with unkind comments or backhanded compliments
- Not supporting things you want to do
- Gaslighting
- Controlling behavior – restricting who you see, what you wear, and even what you spend