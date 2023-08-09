The Divorce Coach and the Author of “Uncoupling: How to Survive and Thrive After Breakup and Divorce”, Sara Davison, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share the warning signs a partner might be losing interest and how to move forward.

Signs partner might be losing interest:

Going out more without you

Having a password on their phone suddenly/being secretive with their phone

Less physical contact and intimacy

Less compliments

Seems distracted

Stops doing random acts of kindness

Signs a relationship is toxic: