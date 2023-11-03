TAMPA (BLOOM) – American Heart Association Volunteer, Survivor and Fitness Enthusiast Staycee Hicks joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom on the Heart Walk special to share her story of being diagnosed with a bi-cuspid aortic valve and using movement as medicine to make fitness, nutrition and her health a priority.

Staycee shares a 5-minute fitness routine with Gayle that is a great way to stay active and get moving.

The 2023 Heart Walk is tomorrow Saturday, November 4th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Visit WFLA.com/Heart-Walk to sign up to join Stacie Schaible and the News Channel 8 team.