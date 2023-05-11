Studies shows Saffron can improve a person’s mood and alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety, and could boost serotonin levels in the brain, which can help regulate mood.



Lifestyle cooking expert, Chef Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and shared a simple recipe with the ingredient of Saffron.



Moroccan Chicken:

Serves 4



4 pieces of chicken (thighs or breasts)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon paprika

1 medium onion sliced

2 cloves of garlic grated

4 preserved lemon slices, pulp removed from rind

½ cup chicken stock

10 strands saffron

12 pitted olives

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro chopped



Pat the chicken dry using paper towels.

Rub the chicken with a little oil then sprinkle with salt, cumin, turmeric and paprika,

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Preheat a large sauté pan over medium heat.

Add the oil and heat for 2 minutes.

Add the chicken skin side down and cook for 5 minutes or till skin is crispy and brown.

Turn the chicken and cook for 5 minutes longer.

Remove the chicken to an oven safe casserole dish.

Add the onions to the sauté pan and cook for several minutes till they become translucent

Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Add the lemon pulp and cook for 2 minutes, dissolve the saffron=n in the chicken stock then add the stock to the pan.

Pour the contents of the sauté pan oven the chicken parts.

Sprinkle with olives and preserved lemon rinds.

Cover the casserole and bake for 25 minutes.

Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.



Preserved lemons:

You can buy preserved lemons in most specialty cooking stores. It is also available on Amazon.

I make them by quartering, but not completely separating the Meyers Lemons, then sprinkling the lemon interior with a teaspoon of sea salt. Place in a glass jar and cover with water. I do 46 lemons at a time, the bitterness of the pith is gone after a day, but the lemons just keep getting more delicious as they sit. You do not have to use Meyers lemons, it’s just my personal choice.



You can just dump all of these ingredients into a slow cooker and set it for high for 5 hours.



