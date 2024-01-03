TAMPA (BLOOM) – Ah Monopoly, the beloved board game that has been the cause of countless family feuds and friendly arguments. Well turns out it has a secret life filled with misunderstood rules and common misconceptions. As we roll the dice on Monopoly madness, Amber Crook, the Editorial Chief and board games expert at GameRules.com, reveals 10 commonly made-up Monopoly rules. Get ready for a rollercoaster of revelations that will transform the way you play this timeless classic. From Free Parking fortunes to the truth about jail time, prepare to have your mind blown and your Monopoly game elevated!

1. M400 for Landing on GO? The Myth Busted! Have you been enjoying a secret windfall when landing on GO? Turns out, it’s just a common house rule that prolongs the game.

Amber Crook is here to set the record straight. According to her, “A common house rule is that if you land directly on GO, you receive M400 from the bank rather than the standard M200. While this may have helped you out of sticky situations in previous games, it is not actually a rule and only serves to make the game longer than it needs to be.”

2. Free Parking Jackpot? Not in the Rulebook! Think you can collect a windfall from Free Parking? Amber Crook sets the record straight.

The allure of Free Parking as a jackpot paradise is shattered as Crook reveals, “Many think that any in-game fines and taxes are paid to the Free Parking square, for players to collect if they roll and land on it. While it may add an exciting element of luck to the game, this is unfortunately not an official rule.”

3. Property Skipping? Not on Monopoly’s Watch! Landing on an unowned property doesn’t give you a free pass. Learn why every player has the chance to buy or auction a property, turning the game into a bidding war where even the passersby can become contenders.

According to Crook. “When a player lands on an unowned property or utility, they have first dibs on purchasing it for the listed price. If they choose not to buy it, the property is immediately put up for auction by the banker.”

4. Jailtime Rent Collection – Debunked! Locked up in Monopoly jail? Don’t worry, you can still collect rent, buy, and sell properties as if you’re roaming the streets. Find out why being behind bars doesn’t mean missing out on your real estate empire’s profits.

“It’s a common misconception that when a player is in jail, they can’t collect rent if another player lands on a property they own. Again, not true! You can collect rent, or buy and sell properties or houses, as you normally would while in jail.”

5. Three Rolls to Freedom? Not Without a Fee! If you’ve been counting on a get-out-of-jail-free card after three rolls, think again. “The rules actually state that on your third roll, you must still pay a M50 fine to the bank, before moving your piece out of jail according to the number shown on the die,” warns Crook.

6. Mortgage Myths: The 10% Twist! Cash-strapped? Learn the true cost of unmortgaging a property. The 10% interest twist will make you think twice before putting those houses on the auction block.

Crook sheds light on the intricacies of mortgaging, explaining, “If players are short on cash, they can mortgage any of their unimproved properties for the value on the back of the card, and this money will be paid to them by the bank. If a player wishes to ‘unmortgage’ this property, they need to pay the bank this amount plus an additional 10% interest based on the mortgage value.”

7. House Building: No Need to Wait Your Turn! Dream of building houses on your properties between turns? You’re in luck! Amber Crook reveals the game-changing rule that allows you to construct your real estate empire at any point during the game.

“Once you have all the properties in a color group, you can build houses and hotels at any point during your turn or between other players’ turns.”

8. Color Group Equality: No Property Discrimination Allowed! Want to build a hotel on one green property and just one house on the others? Monopoly says no! Discover why fairness in construction is key to maintaining harmony in your color group.

“The rulebook states that players must build houses evenly across each of their properties in a color group. For example, you are not allowed to build a hotel on one green property, and only one house on the other two green properties.”

9. Bankrupt Bounty: Your Prize, Not the Bank’s! Bankrupted a fellow player? Learn the real scoop on acquiring mortgaged properties. Spoiler: it’s not going back to the bank! Find out the cost and responsibility that comes with your newfound property empire.

Crook clarifies, “When you acquire another player’s mortgaged properties, you must immediately either pay the bank 10% interest on each mortgaged property or pay to unmortgage each property.”

10. Game Over? Only When the Last One Stands! Don’t be tempted to end the game prematurely!

Crook stresses the importance of playing until the bitter end, stating, “When the game feels like it has gone on for too long, it is tempting to end the game as soon as the first person goes bankrupt. However, according to the rule book, the game only ends when one player is left and everyone else has gone bankrupt.”

Next time you gather around the Monopoly board, armed with this newfound wisdom, you can confidently declare, “You’ve been playing it wrong!” Let the official rules guide your way to victory, avoiding the pitfalls of common myths that have plagued Monopoly enthusiasts for far too long. May your dice roll be ever in your favor!