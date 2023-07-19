Mental Health Advocate and the Author of “Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light,” Joyce Nanette Johnson, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to bring awareness to minority mental health, while sharing her own personal journey.

Johnson said, “Most of my adult life has been hidden behind depression. When I wrote the book, I wanted to come out, so other people would come out.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.