Functional and Integrative Registered Dietitian, Caroline O’Connor, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a mineral rich smoothie recipe for healthy blood pressure.

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium banana – frozen

2 tbsp almond butter

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 tbsp cacao nibs

1 tbsp chia seed

1/2 cup ice

Optional: handful of spinach

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.