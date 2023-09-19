TAMPA (BLOOM) Licensed Psychologist, Daniel Baughn, Ph.D., joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share how mind over matter can be used to quit bad habits.
Dr. Baughn shared the AARM Method with Bloom viewers.
- Avoid External Trigger Situations: I won’t take my vape pen or cigarettes with me in the car
- Alter Or Change Trigger Situations That You Can’t Avoid Altogether: Take less crowded back roads to work and travel before the heavy traffic starts
- Replace Smoking With A Substitute Behavior: Take a stress ball to squeeze…that’ll help work off tension and keep my hands busy
- Mentally Cope With Internal Emotional Triggers: Tell myself that being healthy to enjoy my family for as long as I can is more important than staying addicted to nicotine for somebody else’s profit.