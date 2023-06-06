New FDA Cleared treatment is showing promising results to increase muscle mass and fat reduction.

Research shows this technology can lead to a 25% muscle mass increase and a 30% permanent fat reduction after 4 to 8 session.

Lorraine Thorpe of Thorpe Chiropractic joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how the non-invasive technology works.

Thorpe also talked about new technology to treat pelvic floor disorders. With new breakthrough technology women can get the benefits of doing 12k Kegals in just 28 minutes.

