TAMPA (BLOOM) – Functional and Integrative Registered Dietitian, Caroline O’Connor, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a mid-afternoon confidence booster adrenal cocktail recipe.
Mid-Afternoon Confidence Booster Adrenal Cocktail
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oranges, quartered
- 1/4 tsp sea Salt
- Chunk of Ginger
- 1/2 cup Coconut Water, no sugar added
- 1/4 cup Organic Heavy Cream (or coconut cream)
DIRECTIONS:
- Blend oranges, salt, ginger, coconut water. Strain if you don’t want the pulp.
- Pour into a glass and top with heavy cream.