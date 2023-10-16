TAMPA (BLOOM) – Functional and Integrative Registered Dietitian, Caroline O’Connor, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a mid-afternoon confidence booster adrenal cocktail recipe.

Mid-Afternoon Confidence Booster Adrenal Cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 oranges, quartered
  • 1/4 tsp sea Salt
  • Chunk of Ginger
  • 1/2 cup Coconut Water, no sugar added
  • 1/4 cup Organic Heavy Cream (or coconut cream)

DIRECTIONS:

  • Blend oranges, salt, ginger, coconut water. Strain if you don’t want the pulp.
  • Pour into a glass and top with heavy cream.