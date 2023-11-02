TAMPA (BLOOM) – Medical experts warn taking too much melatonin can leave you struggling with grogginess the next day or white knuckling your way through sleep because of wild dreams.

Instead of throwing in the towel on the sleep aid, many people are now microdosing melatonin as an ideal way to use this supplement.

Chiropractic Physician & Acupuncturist Dr. Cathleen Gerenger, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with tips to get a good night sleep and what to keep in mind before taking any supplement.

Micro dosing melatonin is commonly believed to aid sleep, but keep in mind it can disrupt the body’s natural production of the hormone, potentially creating dependency. Overuse can lead to mood changes, daytime drowsiness, and impair cognitive function.

Dr. Gerenger said you can also regulate your melatonin hormone naturally. Here are her tips: