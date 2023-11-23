TAMPA (BLOOM) – Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa Bay is now offering a culinary arts program with the primary objective of helping it’s clients gain relevant training, certifications, or post-secondary education that directly lead to improved career opportunities. The Culinary Arts Program is open to any qualified applicant in the community and is not exclusive to Metro Ministries resident or clients.



Tim Marks the President & CEO, Metropolitan Ministries joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how the program works and what the agency is doing to provide meals and hope to those in need this holiday season.