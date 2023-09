TAMPA (BLOOM) – While there have been more discussions about mental health in an effort to reduce the stigma, there is still a lot to learn. Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Carlos Garcia, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to help us expand our understanding of mental health, including strategies we can utilize to check in with ourselves.

If you or anyone you know needs help or is struggling, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.