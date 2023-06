Alan Davidson, President & CEO of Central Florida Behavioral Health Network joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the mental health services provided by CFBHN to children and families who are served by the Pasco and Hillsborough county school systems. Central Florida Behavioral Health Network is a Managing Entity contracted with the Department of Children and Families. To find out more information visit their website www.cfbhn.org.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.