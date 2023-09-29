TAMPA (BLOOM) “Relationship Coach”, Ken Fox, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to talk about what happens to the brain when you are falling in love, and what happens if the person you fall for starts experiencing mental illness.

Fox explained how limerence plays a role in relationships. It’s a term used to describe an intense, involuntary emotional state often characterized by infatuation, obsessive thoughts about a romantic interest, and an overwhelming desire for emotional reciprocation.

“It is often considered the “honeymoon phase” of a romantic relationship, where intense feelings of love and attraction are at their peak.”, said Fox.

Fox went on to explain what happens in your brain after a breakup and it enters a darker form of limerence.

“Certain disorders can cause the breakup and then amplify the heartbreak, and can make coping and recovering from pain that much harder.”, said Fox.

Fox also discussed how people can figure out if it’s worth trying to make it work with someone who might have a mental disorder..