Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Julie Buzby, who is the Founder of ToeGrips for dogs, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about mental health crisis affecting veterinary professionals. According to the National Library of Medicine, the rate of suicide in the veterinary profession has been pegged as close to twice that of the dental profession, more than twice that of the medical profession, and 3.5 times the rate in the general population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said one in every six vets has considered suicide.

